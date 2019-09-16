The 2019-2020 school year is off to a great start at Cherokee Elementary School. Cherokee Elementary welcomes many new and talented staff members, parents and students this year. These new faces, along with our existing family, makes "The Kee" an amazing place to be.
Great things are happening at Cherokee. All of our grade levels and departments are working hard and are committed to making this school year successful. Kindergarten students have just started their ABC Bootcamp. They will show off their new knowledge at their Bootcamp Fashion Show, and begin working on one of their favorite units of the year, the Pumpkin Unit, and they are planning a trip to the Peek-a-Boo Petting Zoo, where students learn the life cycle of the pumpkin, experience life on the farm, and pick their own pumpkin.
First-graders are on the path to becoming great readers, writers, mathematicians, and independent thinkers. They have been studying alphabet books and building stamina as both readers and listeners. They are using their newfound knowledge of sight words and short vowel words to create some of their very first complete sentences. Those sentences will become stories as they collect vocabulary to put their thoughts on paper in interesting ways. They are building a firm foundation of number sense so they can move forward with adding and subtracting.
Second-grade students are working hard to master skills like telling time and counting money in math. Language arts has challenged them by introducing such skills as inferencing and writing an explanatory/informational paragraph. The students have demonstrated knowledge of these skills by creating diagrams of pumpkins and pairing them with original writings. We love to make learning fun and are practicing inferencing with past Super Bowl commercials.
Third-grade students are starting to learn their multiplication and division facts. They are using many different methods to help students memorize these facts. In literacy, our third-grade teachers are using flexible grouping and whole class groups focusing on greater comprehension through identifying main idea, details that develop story plot, and summarizing with the key events from the beginning, middle, and end of reading passages. Upcoming events include the Cherokee Cultural Tour for their first field trip of the year, where they learn about the history of the Cherokee Nation.
Fourth-grade students have been fine tuning multiplication facts and have tackled division, explored multiples and factors, and are working on place value concepts. In science, they have discovered interesting topics like energy and are learning about the Scientific Method. Fourth-grade teachers work very hard to provide differentiated reading instruction that supports each student.
Fifth-grade students are preparing for Biz Town, Junior Achievement's experiential-based elementary school capstone program. They will spend the day acting as business leaders and employees in a simulated city offering public and private goods and services. This setting offers exposure to important aspects of work readiness, entrepreneurship, and financial literacy.
All students and staff members are patiently awaiting the upcoming PTO Jog-a-thon on Sept. 24, our biggest fundraiser of the year. Students will run laps for donations. Local businesses donated over $5,500 dollars to this event last year and we are looking for sponsors for this year's event.
Student council, robotics, archery, Cherokee Challenge Bowl, cross country, and the Book Fair will be starting up soon at Cherokee. As you can see, we have been very busy during the first nine weeks of school and we are looking forward to a very productive year.
We are proud of our students at Cherokee and will take every opportunity to show off their talents. Like us on Facebook and see more incredible things about Cherokee Elementary.
Leon Ashlock is superintendent of the Tahlequah I-35 School District.
