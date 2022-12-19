Cherokee Elementary students added spice to their lives Dec. 16 by cooking up a theme of Gingerbread Man Day.
On Dec. 16, Cherokee Elementary celebrated Gingerbread Man Day by dressing up in gingerbread or brown apparel. Some students and staff also engaged by wearing athletic clothes, as the theme also corresponded with the saying, “Run, run, run as fast you can.”
Marissa McCoy, Cherokee Elementary principal, said each class participated in separate activities for their dress-up days, with kindergarten classes having set the first themes of the month.
“They kind of start the setting of the days, and then we fill in the rest, so every Friday in December, they do some type of fun activity,” said McCoy. “So they kind of set the Rudolph Day, the Grinch Day, and then Gingerbread Day is their last one, and so we start with them.”
Some of the gingerbread-themed activities kindergartners worked on were creating miniature gingerbread houses, reading stories based on the baked good, and a gingerbread man or house labeling activity.
To prepare for Gingerbread Day and to get students into the holiday spirit, Amanda Dry, a kindergarten teacher, said her class has been reading and comparing different gingerbread-related stories.
“So it’s been interesting to see the different versions and compare the characters and the way the stories have gone,” said Dry. “It’s been fun, too, because every day it’s, ‘Well, I like this version better than that version,’ so we get that comparison in there.”
While the activities are meant to be fun for the students, Dry said they also added educational aspects. Some of the educational pieces the different classes tried to involve in the activities included learning colors and numbers.
McCoy said some of the grade levels, such as kindergarten, correspond with one another on what activities they will have for their students.
“Everyone kind of does their own thing on it,” said McCoy.
By having more hands-on activities, she said they not only get to learn more, they get to have experiences they may not get at home.
McCoy said even though they add in the extra activities and dress-up days, they try to keep students’ learning time in the classroom as normal as possible.
“Once that’s not consistent, then the kiddos go a little bit haywire,” said McCoy. “Many of our kids just need a lot of structure, and when that structure changes and the routine changes, it just doesn’t work out for them and they don’t succeed.”
As the dress-up days are also a part of the school’s “12 Days of Christmas Countdown,” staff members were able to enjoy a hot cocoa bar complete with gingerbread cookies.
“Just like it's hard for the kids to stay focused, the teachers have a lot going on, too, so it just lifts [teachers'] spirits,” said Amanda Hatler, a Cherokee Elementary kindergarten teacher.
Hatler believes the gingerbread-based activities sparked more interest from students. Due to the holidays making it hard to keep the focus for some kids, Hatler said the activities allow them to have fun, while keeping them engaged.
“They work hard all the time, and if we can bring some fun to them to keep them more interested, then they just have a little more fun and are willing to work a little harder,” said Hatler.
