Three Cherokee events are scheduled for this weekend.
Genealogy classes will be held at the Cherokee Heritage Center, 21192 S. Keeler Drive in Park Hill, Saturday, Dec. 7. Taught by experienced genealogists, these classes teach attendees the process of researching their Cherokee ancestry. Classes begin at 11 a.m. Pre-registration is required by calling 888-999-6007.
A Cherokee Christmas holiday event will be from 1-6 p.m. Saturday at the Cherokee Heritage Center at 21192 S. Keeler Drive in Park Hill. Event is free, but "make and take" crafts are $10. Contact Amy Carey at amy-carey@cherokee.org for more information.
A kanuchi demonstration will be held Sunday, Dec. 8, 2-4 p.m. Learn how to make this traditional Cherokee treat at Brushy Community Building, 465406 E. 1010 Road in Sallisaw. The event is free to the public. Contact Mary Owl at mary-owl@cherokee.org for more information.
