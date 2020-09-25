Cherokee Federal company lands Pacific Air Forces contract

TULSA – Cherokee Nation Management & Consulting, a company within Cherokee Federal, recently signed on to continue its support of the United States Air Force and other Department of Defense agencies.
“It is an honor and privilege to serve Pacific Air Forces and its important mission,” said Steven Bilby, president of Cherokee Federal. “I’m extremely proud of our Cherokee Nation Management & Consulting staff and their commitment to serve our customers.”
Through a recent contract, CNMC will provide consulting services in engineering, asset management and environmental disciplines at multiple locations throughout the pacific region.
The follow-on, indefinite delivery and indefinite quantity contract with U.S. Pacific Air Forces, also known as PACAF Civil Engineer Squadrons, could earn up to $45 million.
“Our team has a rich history of supporting the DOD and its many agencies across the globe,” said Dan Guinan, operations general manager for Cherokee Nation Management & Consulting. “Through this contract, we are able to provide PACAF Civil Engineering with innovative and industry-leading services in support of military locations in Hawaii, Guam, Japan, South Korea and Alaska.”
Pacific Air Forces is headquartered at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii. Its mission is to provide ready air and space power to promote U.S. interests in the Asia-Pacific region during peacetime, through crisis and in war. PACAF organizes, trains and equips the 45,000 Total Force personnel of the Regular Air Force, the Air Force Reserve and the Air National Guard with the tools necessary to support the Commander of United States Indo-Pacific Command. PACAF comprises three numbered Air Forces, nine main bases and nearly 375 aircraft.
The command's area of responsibility extends more than 100,000,000 square miles, reaching from the west coast of the United States to the east coast of Asia and from the Arctic to the Antarctic. The area is home to nearly 2 billion people who live in 44 countries.
Cherokee Nation Management & Consulting, formed in 2013, provides consulting and professional services support to its defense and civilian agency partners. The company provides a tailored management approach for complex government programs and disciplines, including environmental programs, facility and infrastructure engineering, construction support, facilities management, logistics management, asset management, program management, and mission support.
