TULSA - Cherokee Federal Red Wing has been selected to join the first multibillion-dollar contract awarded by the U.S. Navy's Commander, Fleet Readiness Centers.
COMFRC's 10-year, $6.1 billion contract was awarded among 42 small business industry partners. The Multiple Award Contract enables the U.S. Navy, government customers and international partners to procure aircraft maintenance services and sustainment support more quickly.
In fulfilling the Kits, Recovery, Augmentation, Components and Engines contract, commonly known as KRACEn, Cherokee Federal and partnering agencies will provide overhauling capabilities for aircraft components and subsystems, as well as maintenance and support personnel to service single satellite sites and small aircraft quantities.
"We are extremely proud to have the opportunity to continue supporting our nation's military," said Chris Moody, executive general manager for Cherokee Federal. "We look forward to partnering with COMFRC in its mission to provide these important services and products to the Navy and appreciate their ongoing commitment to small business."
The contract's scope of work includes modification kit build and installations, recovery of downed aircraft, repair and overhaul of aircraft and components, repair and overhaul of engines, and maintenance labor both ashore and afloat.
Cherokee Federal's engineering and manufacturing service line, a subsidiary of Cherokee Nation Businesses, has provided aerospace and defense services for commercial and government clients for more than 50 years. The businesses provide systems sustainment and integration, manufacturing, engineering, program management, and professional services to a diverse range of industries and government agencies.
