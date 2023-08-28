The keys to the first four rental homes of the planned 21 in the Mige Glory Addition, a subsidized housing program through Cherokee Nation Housing Authority, were turned over to new tenants Aug. 25.
Joe Crittenden, Cherokee Nation secretary of Veterans Affairs, attended the 9 a.m. ceremony for Lee Susanne Lawrence, the second tenant of the day to receive keys. He talked of the beginnings of the program.
“When I was Deputy Chief with Chief Bill John Baker, I got a phone call from a guy with the Innovative Readiness Training program, sometime around 2016,” Crittenden said. “[IRT with the Guard and Reserve] would [typically] do two week summer camps as service. Well, somebody decided instead of doing a summer camp where they dug ditches or whatever, they came up with these housing programs. They also build community buildings and clinics.”
Innovative Readiness Training with the U.S. Department of Defense, provides services in the areas of construction, health care, cybersecurity and transportation throughout the U.S. and its territories. According to the DoD website, IRT also trains military personnel to improve deployment readiness.
Housing is desperately needed in this part of the world, said Crittenden. IRT kicked off construction of the Mige Glory Addition in the summer of 2021, and worked during the summers of 2022 and 2023 .
“This is one of those things that comes along from time to time. We were just fortunate enough to land it and [Mitchell] Sisco has been instrumental [in this program],” Crittenden said. “Hopefully, when they get done, there will be 21 homes for our veterans.”
Mitchell Sisco, a master sergeant and operations manager for the IRT Program, attended the ceremony for new tenant Lawrence.
“This is the culmination of several years of work,” Sisco said.
Cherokee Nation Secretary of State Tina Glory Jordan, is the daughter of the veteran for whom the addition is named, Mige Glory. She participated in the ceremony to turn over the keys to Lawrence.
“I used to work at the Housing Authority as the general counsel, and they were so kind to name this [addition] after my dad who was an Army veteran, Mige Glory,” Jordan said. “And he [was] on the Tribal Council from 1991 through 1996.”
The new tenant showed her emotions during the ceremony as she listened to Deputy Chief Bryan Warner speak.
“Veterans protect us. They stand on that front line, and as citizens of this great state and the Cherokee Nation and the United States, we also need to protect our vets,” Warner said.
The home being turned over to Lawrence was framed by members of the 45th Infantry Brigade and the 2120th ECV, 120th Engineer Battalion of the Oklahoma National Guard, Sisco said.
“So this [home was built by] local connections,” Sisco said. “We’ve been blessed. We’ve had 2100 uniform service members rotate through here building these homes over three years.”
The Army, Navy, Marines, Air Force and members of the Canadian Royal Air Force, participated in the building of the homes, Sisco said. Also, representatives from two countries have come and observed the work on the Mige Glory Addition.
“This project is a shining star of what can happen when people work together,” Sisco said.
Lawrence spoke of her deep connection to veterans in her family.
“In our family, we have people who represent the Marine Corp, Navy, Army and Air Force,” Lawrence said. “My parents were in the Navy and Army when they met. We’ve been a family dedicated to service, and [it’s a blessing] to have something like this come back to a family member.”
