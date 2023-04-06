Cherokee Nation is making efforts to showcase and fill positions within the tribe through mobile job fairs, open interviews, and more.
CN Career Services, in partnership with CN Human Resources, will host a series mobile job fair through April 13 at various locations in Cherokee, Sequoyah, Adair, Delaware, and Craig counties. The fair has already held dates in Tahlequah, Sallisaw, Stilwell, and Jay.
“We will not only have staff on hand to talk about the various openings, but we will also interview on the spot for those positions that qualify,” said Diane Kelley, Career Services executive director, in a recent press release. “Our partnership with Human Resources is a big factor in getting these open positions filled and our community needs met.”
At each event, attendees can receive assistance with their online applications from Human Resources staff.
There are also on-the-spot interview opportunities for open positions, which include those in health, business, and law enforcement.
The tribe recently saw a large influx of applicants to its Marshal Service.
“Right now, we’re in the midst of quite frankly the biggest marshal hiring I’ve seen in 23 years,” said Shannon Buhl, director of the CN Marshal Service, during February’s Rules Committee meeting.
Buhl encouraged those interested to apply, even if they wouldn’t be available to start for several months.
“With all the changes post-McGirt, we’re going to constantly have [open] positions,” he said.
These mobile job fairs come on the heels of several updates to the tribe’s application process, like improved communication times and the launch of its new career site – www.cherokeenationjobs.org – earlier this year.
The website features an automated chat bot to guide internal and external applicants on both the mobile and desktop sites.
“It really brings us up to today’s time so we can actually get those applications and get [applicants] qualified and into the jobs that they’re applying for,” said Samantha Hendricks, executive director of CN Human Resources, when the site first went live.
Cherokee Nation has also started hosting open interviews on Tuesdays between 2 and 4 p.m. Currently, these are being held at the Tahlequah HR Department location with plans to expand to other sites in the tribe’s 14 counties.
What’s next
This series of traveling job fairs will make its last three stops in Vinita on April 10 at the Anna Mitchell Cultural and Welcome Center from 3-6 p.m.; on April 12 at the Cherokee nation Vinita Health Center from 3-6 p.m.; and on April 13 from 9 a.m. to noon at the Cherokee Nation Vinita Health Center.
