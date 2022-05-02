Cherokee Nation took advantage of Tahlequah Main Street's Red Fern Festival by inviting attendees to Cherokee Square to participate in different games and activities.
During the event, locals had a chance to learn how to play Cherokee marbles, stickball, visit the Cherokee National History Museum, and make crafts.
Cherokee marbles is a traditional tribal game, similar to croquet, where teams take two balls and toss them through a series of small holes - or indentations - or stakes before their opponents finish the course. The game is played at family reunions, schools, and at Cherokee events.
Traditionally, marbles are made from sphere-shaped stones about 2 inches wide. These days, many Cherokee use pool balls to play the game, which are cheap and easy to acquire.
At Cherokee Square, event organizers also used pool balls because stones are heavier, and are more likely to indent the ground of the historic site.
"Back in the day, it was a four-hole game. It was the shape of a seven. You had three holes going straight, and one that went off to the side," said Noel Grayson, Cherokee National Treasure. "You try to roll it into that hole, but for today, we are using stakes."
The modern game has added the number of holes users can play. Also, in the modern version, the last hole is a "poison" hole, meaning that once a player rolls a ball in the "poison" hole, he or she can knock other balls out of competition.
Players can also hit other balls that are in play to continue their turn. Traditionally, the game is played in pairs, and the couple isn't able to continue until both players have hit their target.
"Let's say your buddy is having an off day. He's not throwing really good. He's on your team, and you can't leave your team behind. You hit those guys away so your teammate can hit the hole," said Grayson. "Once both of you hit the stake, you move on. Then you work together. You go all the way up there and go back to first."
If two balls turn into "poison" balls, it takes a player to hit the other poison ball three times consecutively before it goes out of play. The winner is the team that finishes first.
Danny McCarter, Cherokee National Treasure, said Cherokee marbles is an important game to Cherokee people.
"The marble game we are playing, it's been around for thousands of years," he said. "It is a strategy game."
He said he used to play Cherokee marbles when he was a kid.
"Everyone had fun. That's the marble game we play. The original game is a pretty serious game. They had a lot of tournaments," said McCarter.
A Cherokee marbles tournament used to take place in Cloud Creek Oklahoma every year, prior to the Cherokee National Holiday. The last four teams used to come to the Cherokee Heritage Center to face off.
Davidaa Scott attended the event with her family to teach her children about their traditions.
"We are Cherokee. It means a lot because it is their heritage, and I want to keep it going through their generation. It is special, especially the boys who carry on that heritage; that way, they can show their kids how to do it," she said.
Understanding the past helps communities to understand their own identity. Games, like Cherokee marbles, allow Cherokee people to better understand where they come from.
"We are playing this game today so they know where they came from. This is our game. We need to bring it back. That's anything within our culture. It was given to us, so we need to pass it on," said Grayson.
