Cherokee Nation is expanding cultural and educational opportunities at its museum locations with the addition of several new interactive programs in the new year. New programming includes make-and-take activities, artist demonstrations, story time and more.
“We are always looking for new and exciting ways to share our story with the world,” said Travis Owens, director of Cherokee Nation Cultural Tourism. “We’ve worked hard to not only increase the number of programs and events we offer, but have also focused on ways to create an immersive atmosphere that provides entertaining, educational and interactive ways for us to keep people engaged.”
These events at the Cherokee National History Museum, 101 S. Muskogee Ave., are free and open to the public.
Upcoming events and programs include:
• Jan. 11: Guests visiting the Cherokee National History Museum from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. will have the opportunity to create their own miniature stickball sticks.
• Jan. 18: Story time at the Cherokee National History Museum with Cherokee Nation citizen and author Traci Sorrell begins at 11 a.m. During this family-friendly event, Sorrell will share two of her Cherokee stories, “At the Mountain's Base” and “We Are Grateful: Otsaliheliga.” An audio version of “We Are Grateful,” featuring Cherokee National Treasure Tonia Weavel, as well as Choogie Mackey, Ryan Mackey and Lauren Hummingbird, will also be played.
• Jan. 25: Guests visiting the Cherokee National History Museum from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. will have the opportunity to create their own stickballs.
• Feb. 15: Story time at the Cherokee National History Museum with Cherokee Nation citizen Candice Byrd begins at 11 a.m., and features traditional and historical Cherokee love stories in a performance called Cherokee Hearts.
For information on Cherokee Nation Cultural Tourism, including museum operations, call 877-779-6977 or visit www.VisitCherokeeNation.com.
