TULSA - Cherokee Nation casinos and businesses are extending their temporary closures through 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 19, as the region continues to face utility shortages and inclement weather.
This impacts all 10 entertainment destinations, including nine Cherokee Casinos and Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa.
Other business operations, including cultural sites, will resume normal operating hours on Friday morning.
All employees who were scheduled to work during the extended closure will be paid for their shifts.
"We are working diligently to assess current conditions and are doing our part to ensure the safety and well-being of the communities we call home," said Chuck Garrett, CEO of Cherokee Nation Businesses. "While our doors remain closed, we want to extend a special thanks to those in the field battling these outages and our essential employees who continue vital work during this time."
The reopening date and time is subject to change, as CNB continues to evaluate weather and energy conditions.
Cherokee Nation Health Services has rescheduled all COVID-19 vaccinations and other health center appointments the past couple of days.
Due to hazardous winter weather conditions, the Cherokee Nation W.W. Keeler Tribal Complex and all satellite offices, as well as the tribe's A-Mo Health Center in Salina, the Cherokee Nation Outpatient Health Center in Tahlequah, the Gadugi health center in Tahlequah, the Cooweescoowee Health Center in Ochelata, the Redbird Smith Health Center in Sallisaw, the Sam Hider Health Center in Jay, Three Rivers Health Center in Muskogee, the Vinita Health Center, the Will Rogers Health Center in Nowata, and the Wilma P. Mankiller Health Center in Stilwell were closed Tuesday and Wednesday, Feb. 16-17. All Cherokee Nation Health Services COVID-19 drive-through testing operations were also be closed.
Cherokee Nation W.W. Hastings Hospital urgent care and emergency department, along with other tribal emergency services, remained open.
Health center patients with previously scheduled appointments will be contacted to reschedule their visits.
