Cherokee Nation announces concurrent language scholarship opportunity

The Cherokee Nation Language Program is offering a new concurrent scholarship opportunity for high school students interested in studying the Cherokee language in the fall 2021 semester.
The Rogers State University Language Concurrent Scholarship is designed to give high school juniors and seniors an opportunity to learn the Cherokee language online while obtaining college credit with no out-of-pocket costs.
“In January of 2020, the Cherokee Nation and Rogers State University teamed up to launch the first televised Cherokee language course, and this partnership presented new opportunities for preserving and perpetuating the Cherokee language,” said Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. “It’s exciting to see our Cherokee Language department continuing to work with RSU, and this tremendous scholarship opportunity will help qualifying high school students begin to learn the Cherokee language in a concurrent enrollment environment.”
The scholarship is open to Cherokee Nation citizens who are juniors or seniors in high school residing within the 14-county reservation boundaries, and covers enrollment in Cherokee 1 and Cherokee 2 only at Rogers State University.
“Concurrent enrollment opportunities give high school students a leg up when it comes to their college career. This partnership between the Cherokee Nation Language Program and Rogers State University ensures that vetted, quality Cherokee language content is developed at the college level,” said Cherokee Language Program Manager Roy Boney Jr. “It is an excellent opportunity for Cherokee Nation citizens to pursue their higher education goals while maintaining a connection to their culture and language.”
Funding for the scholarship was awarded to the Cherokee Language Program as part of the Living Languages Grant Program. Because this is a grant-funded opportunity, the scholarship will be awarded on a first come, first serve basis until funding is exhausted.
Applications are now available and must be submitted by June 15 by email or mail. For more information, or to find the downloadable application, visit https://language.cherokee.org/rsu-cherokee-language-scholarship/.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.