Several new programs were discussed on Monday during the August meeting of the Cherokee Nation Tribal Council.
Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. updated councilors on the state of the nation. He began by addressing the proposed Career Readiness Campus, which he said will be voted on at the next meeting of the Rules Committee.
He then spoke about a program “near and dear” to his heart: assisting the reportedly 2,000 fluent Cherokee speakers left and fostering more in future generations.
“One of the strategies to both support that effort and also to honor our fluent speakers —most of whom are over the age of 70, Mr. Speaker — is to reach out to to them to see if we can help them with their needs, and our Speaker Services program has done just that,” said Hoskin.
Hoskin called this work “remarkable” and reported $1.2 million has been used since February to help elder fluent speakers with home repairs and upgrades.
“[We’re] doing what we can to make sure that our fluent speakers get to live in the dignity they deserve,” said Hoskin.
He said this has been top of of “historic” levels of funding for all Cherokee elders who meet the requirements of the Housing Rehab program, along with the Cherokees with disabilities.
“So we are now putting forth, I think, more resources for housing — not just the Speaker Services program — but all of housing than any time in history,” said Hoskin.
However, Hoskin said these programs have faced “great challenges,” one of which is the availability of contractors.
“That is probably what constrains us the most right now is making sure we have somebody that can do something as simple as repair some plumbing under a sink to replacing an entire home,” said Hoskin. “We have a lot of need; we have a lot of resources to meet those needs, but that particular effort is constrained a bit by the contractors’ availability, but we are doing historic outreach to match our historic effort to fix and repair homes.”
He said Speaker Services will spend around $7 million over the next three years. He addressed the Community Impact Grants program he announced last week, which has dedicated $1.6 million to community organizations across the Cherokee Nation and the United States.
Hoskin reported the Cherokee Nation has so far made payments of $150 to about 63,000 applicants through the Clothing Assistance for Cherokee Citizens program. This program has been reopened until Aug. 29 at 5 p.m.
Hoskin urged the Cherokee people to be engaged and vote in the 2022 elections.
“Here in Oklahoma, we have runoff elections Aug. 23 and these races are so important,” said Hoskin. “They impact the Cherokee Nation; they impact our citizens; they impact our future.”
Secretary of Veteran Affairs S. Joe Crittenden and Director Barbara Foreman presented several individuals with the Cherokee Warrior Veteran Award.
The council heard a monthly report from Chuck Garrett about Cherokee Nation Businesses.
“We are continuing to have a very very strong year. As the Executive Finance Committee report that we submitted earlier this month indicates, both of your business lines are running extremely strongly right now,” said Garrett. “Despite some of the macroeconomic headwinds that we're reading about and experiencing, we are not yet seeing that impact on our gaming and hospitality business and certainly not the federal contracting business either.”
Garrett said CNB will keep an eye on it and make adjustments where necessary. He reported CNB recently won a “very significant” contract with the Internal Revenue Service to help streamline its returns process.
The agenda was amended to add an item. The council passed a resolution approving the application to the Federal Highway Administration for Tribal Transportation program bridge funding.
What's next
The next meeting of the Cherokee Nation Tribal Council is scheduled for Monday, Sept. 12 at 6 p.m. at the W.W. Keeler Complex.
