June 5, 2021, is the next election for Cherokee Nation. Should a general run-off be necessary, it will be held on July 24, 2021. Citizens should make sure they are registered to vote.
People who are Cherokee Nation citizens, and at least 18 years old or who will be 18 on June 5, 2021, may apply to become registered voters by the deadline of March 31, 2021.
Those who have never been registered to vote before or who are not currently registered in the district of their residence, and those who are registered but who need to change their registration information, may apply by filling out and submitting a Cherokee Nation voter registration application form on or before the voter registration deadline. Voters with new 911 addresses will need to complete a registration application form updating their new address information on or before the registration deadline.
Voter registration forms can be requested or submitted in-person, by U.S. mail, email, and fax. The voter registration forms are available in the Election Commission Office and on the website, election.cherokee.org. The contact information for requesting, receiving, and submitting the voter registration form is: Cherokee Nation Election Commission, P.O. Box 1188, Tahlequah, OK 74465-1188; phone, 918-458-5899 or 800-353-2895; fax, 918-458-6101; and email, election-commission@cherokee.org.
The Election Commission responds in writing to everyone who submits an application for voter registration. The response is either a notification card listing the new voterâ€™s district number, or a letter that explains the reason or reasons the application for voter registration was not approved. Anyone who has submitted a voter registration application and who has not received a response within 30 days should contact the Election Commission office.
