Cherokee Nation announces return of spring education tours

Cherokee Nation is once again offering education tours for area students to provide an exclusive look at Cherokee Nation’s rich history and culture.
Reservations for the spring tours are accepted through Feb. 29, with tours taking place in March, April, and May.
Education tours offered include the Cherokee History Tour, where individuals visit Tahlequah’s historic Capitol Square and the iconic Cherokee National History Museum. Participants can take advantage of the beautiful cultural pathway that connects them to additional sites, such as the Cherokee National Supreme Court Museum and the Cherokee National Prison Museum, with the John Ross Museum just a short drive away.
Sequoyah’s Cabin Tour is also offered. Sequoyah, a significant figure in American history, was monumental in the creation of the Cherokee language. Sequoyah’s Cabin Museum, listed on the National Register of Historic Places, was built in 1829 and has been maintained and furnished to appear as it did centuries ago. Participants can experience what it was like when Sequoyah actually lived at this National Literary Landmark. They cab also take a stroll of the surrounding 10-acre park and take in the natural beauty of Sallisaw.
The Saline Courthouse Tours also allow people to see the Saline Courthouse, which was built in 1884. The Saline Courthouse is the only one of nine original Cherokee district courthouses in Cherokee Nation still standing today. It sits on 14 rural acres near Rose, along with a springhouse and historic cemetery. Though it only served as a courthouse for 14 years, the site has a rich history and features rotating exhibits on the history and culture of the Cherokee Nation. Those touring the site and surrounding grounds can experience the history of Cherokee justice and more.
For more information or to book an education tour, call Melanie Bench at 918-951-9873 or email melanie.bench@cn-bus.com.
