OKLAHOMA CITY – The Central Oklahoma Cherokee Alliance, a tribal community of Cherokee citizens living in the greater Oklahoma City area, will host a candidate forum for those seeking one of two at-large seats in the Cherokee Nation’s Tribal Council on Thursday, April 29, at 6 p.m.
The moderated forum will be live-streamed on the COCA Facebook page at Central Oklahoma Cherokee Alliance-COCA.
The Nation’s tribal council is composed of 17 elected councilors, two of which represent the “at-large” citizenry living outside of the Cherokee Nation’s historic boundaries that encompass 14 counties in northeastern Oklahoma. One at-large seat is on the ballot.
There are eight candidates registered for the at-large race: Wallace Ryan Craig, Mary-Charlotte Grayson, Kyle B. Haskins, Shawna Johnson, John Kidwell, Robin Mayes, Matthew Benjamin Scraper, and Marilyn Vann. Thus far, six of the eight candidates have agreed to participate.
Cherokee citizens are encouraged to learn more about the candidates and their vision for representing at-large Cherokees. Friends and interested parties are also welcome to participate.
A general election is set for June 5. More details about the election schedule can be found on the Cherokee Nation’s website, www.cherokee.org.
Jay Hannah, Cherokee citizen and COCA convener, said this event is the third forum held since 2017.
“COCA conducted candidate forums during the 2017 and 2019 elections of the Cherokee Nation as a way of introducing candidates to at-large citizens. This meeting is a town hall forum that will give equal voice to each participating candidate,” said Hannah. “The forum is not a debate, rather an orderly platform for each participating candidate to outline their plan of representation of expatriate Cherokees here in Oklahoma and indeed around the world.”
For more information on this event or other events sponsored by the Central Oklahoma Cherokee Alliance, find COCA on Facebook at Central Oklahoma Cherokee Alliance-COCA, or email info@centralokcherokeealliance.org.
