Cherokee Nation becomes first tribe to self-govern tribal transportation

Photo cutline: The Cherokee Nation recently completed a $6.3 million road and bridge project connecting Cherokee and Muskogee Counties with the new bridge, which was built over an old dirt road that had been abandoned for years due to its rough terrain and flooding. The Cherokee Nation is the first tribe in the country to participate in the U.S. Department of Transportation Self Governanance Program, meaning the tribe has autonomy to plan and finance road improvement and transit projects within the reservation.