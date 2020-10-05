CATOOSA — Cherokee Nation officials broke ground Wednesday, Sept. 30, on a new, larger tag office in Catoosa that will better accommodate Cherokee citizens purchasing license plates.
The new 5,128-square-foot office at 400 N. 161st E. Ave. will include a total of 12 service windows, a larger lobby and more parking.
“It’s an exciting day in the Cherokee Nation to break ground on a new home for the Catoosa tag office,” Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. said. “With the added space, we will be able to operate more efficiently, and we will certainly have more room to expand as we will be able to add more staff. The Catoosa tag office is one of our busiest locations – many of our at-large citizens who live in Oklahoma come to Catoosa to get their car tags, and of course this facility also serves our citizens who live in the Tulsa metro and Roger County areas. The new facility is long overdue and we look forward to the positive changes this will make for citizens and staff.”
The Cherokee Nation first opened the existing Catoosa tag office in 2014. The new tag office will replace the tribe’s existing one, which shares office space with the Cherokee Nation Welcome Center, also in Catoosa.
“This new tag office is much needed space that will enable us to accommodate the high demand of Cherokee Nation citizens acquiring vehicle and boat license tags in the Catoosa and Tulsa areas,” said Cherokee Nation Tax Commission Administrator Sharon Swepston. “On average, the Catoosa tag office processes more than 3,000 motor vehicle tags for citizens each month. With the large number of citizens coming into our office, we need additional lobby and parking space, as well as office space, to allow us to process tags more efficiently.”
The Cherokee Nation currently provides all motor vehicle tags including commercial vehicles, farm trucks, military service, personalized and specialty tags, physically disabled, as well as RV and travel trailers.
Since the Cherokee Nation first began offering its car tag program in 2002, the tribe has sold nearly 475,000 motor vehicle tags and over 16,000 boat tags, generating revenue that is invested into tribal programs, including nearly $70 million into education, more than $30 million into roads and bridges, and nearly $6 million to law enforcement.
The Cherokee Nation also operates tag offices in Adair, Collinsville, Jay, Sallisaw and Tahlequah.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.