MUSKOGEE-- Cherokee Nation officials gathered Dec. 8 to break ground on a new walking trail at the tribe's Three Rivers Health Center in Muskogee, as part of the Cherokee Nation Public Health and Wellness Fund Act signed by Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. last year.
The trail will stretch half a mile near the health center and is expected to be completed in 2023.
"This project is part of a decision to provide health care in a more holistic manner and a larger strategy to achieve a higher level of wellness in our communities," said Hoskin.
Seven percent of the third-party revenue generated through Cherokee Nation Health Services is dedicated to mental and physical wellness efforts through the Public Health and Wellness Fund Act, estimated to be between $9 million and $12 million annually. Other projects through the tribe's Public Health and Wellness Fund Act include a wellness center in Stilwell, a wellness center as part of a future new Salina Health Center, and planned substance abuse treatment facilities.
