TULSA, Okla. – Cherokee Nation Businesses announced today plans to temporarily suspend business operations to assist with the power-grid challenges facing the Midwest.
The closures will begin Monday, Feb. 15, at 5 p.m. with plans to reopen casinos at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 17.
“CNB has built a reputation for making tough decisions for the right reasons, and that legacy will continue today as we put the needs of our communities ahead of our business goals,” said Chuck Garrett, CEO of Cherokee Nation Businesses. “As an industry leader, we hope we can inspire other businesses throughout the region to join us as we plan, prepare and proceed through the next few days of inclement weather.”
Temporary operational shutdowns include all nine Cherokee Casino properties, Hard Rock Tulsa and other business, retail and cultural sites. All employees who were scheduled to work during this time will be paid for their shifts.
The Roland Travel Plaza will remain open 24 hours to serve the community with emergency needs and the Tahlequah Outpost will be open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The reopening date and time is subject to change, as CNB continues to evaluate weather and energy conditions.
