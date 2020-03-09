Cherokee Nation Businesses launches Cherokee Federal

TULSA – Cherokee Nation Businesses is rolling out a rebrand of its diversified businesses. Monday, CNB announced a new name, logos, website and social media accounts with a shared aim of better representing the tribe’s professional service companies for their award-winning work alongside federal partners throughout the world.
CNB’s team of globally competitive contracting companies is now Cherokee Federal.
“We are very pleased with the ongoing growth and success of our longtime partnership with the U.S. government,” said Chuck Garrett, CNB chief executive officer. “Through our work serving federal agencies, our companies are flourishing, expanding operations, increasing revenue, creating more jobs and, most importantly, bringing additional profits to the Cherokee Nation. It’s time that our brand recognizes our customers and reflects our role as a leading government contractor.”
CNB’s portfolio of government and commercial contracting companies has earned more than $5 billion in contract wins since 2012, and represent roughly 42 percent of its overall revenue. The tribally owned LLCs operate across 50 states, in two U.S. territories, and in 26 countries.
“Throughout the past decade, we’ve had the honor and opportunity to work with many outstanding federal partners,” said Steven Bilby, president of Cherokee Federal, formerly CNB diversified businesses. “In an effort to better align our current and future endeavors with our esteemed government customers, I am pleased to announce Cherokee Federal as our new brand.”
Cherokee Federal manages nearly 1,000 projects for more than 60 government agencies in highly skilled industries such as information technology, health, mission support, and manufacturing. The rebrand refers to more than 30 of CNB’s subsidiaries and includes more than 3,000 employees.
The new brand is owned by Cherokee Nation Businesses, the economic engine of the largest Native American tribe in the U.S. One-hundred percent of the company’s profits support future business investments and the well-being of the tribe’s citizens through health care, education and job creation.
CNB, Cherokee Nation’s governmental revenue entity, owns companies in the gaming, hospitality, cultural tourism, consulting, health sciences, environmental services, real estate, technology, engineering, manufacturing, construction and technology industries.
To view Cherokee Federal’s new website and learn more about the growth and expansion of this best-in-class company, visit cherokee-federal.com.
