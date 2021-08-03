The Cherokee Nation Supreme Court dismissed a recount of the July 24 runoff results for the District 2 Tribal Council seat Monday, Aug. 2, saying the candidate did not give proper notice to the victor of the race.
In the runoff race for the District 2 Tribal Council seat, Candessa Tehee defeated Bobby Slover by only seven votes, 367-360. Slover requested a recount on July 24, and by tribal statute was required to serve a copy of the request to Tehee. According to the court order, Slover’s representative, David Walkingstick, said Slover did not personally provide notice to Tehee, but did allege Tehee received notice of the request via email through Slover’s attorney.
Kalyn Free, Tehee’s representative, stated the candidate never received an email. Furthermore, the court held that a third party’s delivery of notice to the other candidate is not in accordance with the statute, and that email is also not in conformance with the law.
Walkingstick, a former tribal councilor, was disqualified from the race for principal chief. Free, an attorney, is a Choctaw citizen.
Meanwhile, District 7 Tribal Council candidate David Comingdeer has also filed with the tribe’s high court, challenging the validity of the election results. In the runoff, Joshua Sam defeated Comingdeer, 638-594. While Comingdeer received the most in-person and early votes, Sam pulled in 399 absentee ballots, compared to Comingdeer’s 239.
In his petition against the Cherokee Nation Election Commission and Sam, Comingdeer claimed the CNEC illegally interfered with the election outcome by mailing out absentee ballot request forms to registered voters, which included a letter from Sam that read, “Thank you for pledging to vote for me to represent you on the Tribal Council.”
“We have been denied the voter history of this runoff,” Comingdeer said on Tuesday. “We have also been denied our right to a fair recount. We have several sworn statements by voters who attest to the election fraud by either forgery or mail fraud. At this point, the election still has not been certified.”
The court gave the CNEC and Sam until Thursday, Aug. 5, to file responses to the petition and file any other motions. A hearing on the matter has been set for Friday at 1 p.m. in the Cherokee Nation courtroom.
