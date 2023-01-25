Cherokee Nation candidates lining up to file

The 2023 Cherokee General Election will be held on Saturday, June 3, 2023, and several key dates quickly approaching for candidates.
As candidate filing period has not yet come to pass, no one is officially in the race yet.
"Filing will not be until Feb. 6-9," said Marcus Fears, CN Election Commission administrator.
The filing period for candidates will begin at 8 a.m. on Feb. 6 will continue through Feb. 9, ending at 5 p.m. Candidates must file their declarations of candidacy in person at the Election Commission Office at 17763 S. Muskogee Ave. in Tahlequah.
Open seats for the election include chief, deputy chief, Districts 1, 3, 6, 8, 12, 13, 14, and one at-large council seat. Voters may cast their ballots for chief, deputy chief, and candidates for Tribal Council in the districts in which they reside.
Absentee ballot request forms will be accepted until April 10.
To vote in the election, voters must be CN citizens and at least 18 years old on or prior to June 3. The last day to send in a voter registration application is March 31. Voters needing to update their addresses must submit new registration applications. Tribal citizens age 17 can register if they can show they will turn 18 before or on the election date.
According to a CN Election Commission press release, the exception to this is: "New applicants under the age of 25 who reside outside the boundaries may select to register at-large or in a district of your choice; but this selection must be made at the time of your signing of this Voter Registration Form."
The run-off election will occur on July 8 and the elected officials will be sworn in on Aug. 9.
Several candidates have already announced their intentions to seek the chief's office on social media. Among those are Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr., with Deputy Chief Bryan Warner; local genealogist and activist David Cornsilk; current District 3 Councilor Wes Nofire, who is running with rodeo champion Ryan Dirteater for deputy chief; and former Tribal Councilor Cara Cowan Watts of Claremore, who has announced that David Walkingstick, a past chief candidate, will be on her ticket.
Candidates for Tribal Council, chief and deputy chief who would like to announce their intentions in the Daily Press must send in their announcements to news@tahlequahdailypress.com by Feb. 9. Details on placement and dates are on the TDP website: https://www.tahlequahdailypress.com/search/?l=25&sd= desc&s=start_time&f=html&app=editorial&q=tribal+council+candidates&nsa=eedition
More information and forms regarding the 2023 election may be found online at: www.election.cherokee.org.
