TULSA, Okla. – Cherokee Nation casinos and businesses are extending their temporary closures through Friday as the region continues to face utility shortages and inclement weather.
Casino closures are being extended through 1 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 19. This impacts all 10 entertainment destinations, including nine Cherokee Casinos and Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa.
Other business operations, including cultural sites, will resume normal operating hours on Friday morning. All employees who were scheduled to work during the extended closure will be paid for their shifts.
“We are working diligently to assess current conditions and are doing our part to ensure the safety and well-being of the communities we call home,” said Chuck Garrett, CEO of Cherokee Nation Businesses. “While our doors remain closed, we want to extend a special thanks to those in the field battling these outages and our essential employees who continue vital work during this time.”
The reopening date and time is subject to change, as CNB continues to evaluate weather and energy conditions.
