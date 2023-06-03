Weather Alert

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southwestern Delaware, northern Adair and northeastern Cherokee Counties through 230 PM CDT... At 143 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Scraper to Proctor. Movement was northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down small tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations in or near the path include... Westville... Kansas... Oaks... Eldon... Leach... Proctor... Christie... Scraper... Twin Oaks... Baron... PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN; MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH