Cherokee Nation Chief of Staff Todd Enlow to leave cabinet post, remain as special advisor to Hoskin

Cherokee Nation Chief of Staff Todd Enlow will leave his cabinet position for an opportunity in the private sector, but will remain as a part-time special advisor to Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin, Jr., the tribe announced on Thursday.
Enlow was named Chief of Staff by Chief Hoskin when he took office in August of 2019. He has worked in various capacities for Cherokee Nation for a combined 22 years and carries profound institutional knowledge of the tribe’s departments, employees and history.
Chief Hoskin praised Enlow’s service as chief of staff.
“Todd Enlow has simply been indispensable to our success over the past two years,” Hoskin said. “He has led or had a hand in every major initiative of this administration. He has provided leadership during some of the most difficult days of the COVID-19 pandemic and helped us seize opportunities that will help Cherokees for generations to come. His combined 22 years of service has made a positive and indelible impact on our nation.”
Enlow is leaving the cabinet post for an opportunity in the private sector, but will remain in service to Hoskin’s administration in a part time role as “special advisor.”
“The work family at Cherokee Nation is a special group of people that perform a multitude of governmental, cultural, and citizen services. This work family builds individuals, families, communities and our nation. I am thankful to Chief Hoskin and Deputy Chief Warner for the opportunity to serve once again at the Cherokee Nation,” Enlow said. “Over 22 years I have witnessed many great projects, and worked on some incredible initiatives with talented, caring individuals. I am excited to see what the next several years will yield in our Cherokee history. I believe Cherokee Nation is on the cusp of generational impact for Cherokees everywhere. The work family is at the heart of each of these, and I know that each family member will ensure our success as the Cherokee people. I will not say “goodbye” as I will continue to assist in a variety of ways and we should always say “do-na-da-go-hv-I”, until we see one another again.”
Hoskin said that Enlow’s work as special advisor will help make the leadership transition easier and enable Enlow to assist in the oversight of the tribe’s large number of construction projects.
“Deputy Chief Warner and I would love for Todd to remain in his cabinet post. We both understand his desire to seize a new professional opportunity, and are thankful that he will remain with us in an advisory capacity and are confident in our team’s ability to keep making progress for the Cherokee people,” Hoskin added.
“Chief of Staff Enlow has tremendous heart for the employees at Cherokee Nation, and his guiding principles have impacted every department throughout his time serving Cherokee citizens,” Warner said. “We commend his commitment to excellence and stand in awe of his compassion and dedication to the tribe and his family. I am truly honored to have served alongside Todd Enlow while chief of staff, and am very excited to continue to do so in his part-time consulting role.”
Chief Hoskin named Corey Bunch as the acting chief of staff effective Nov. 1.
