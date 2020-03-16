Due to the outbreak of COVID-19 in the United States, the Cherokee Nation declared a state of emergency Monday, and announced it would be closing Sequoyah High School, Cherokee Immersion Charter School and its Head Start program through April 6.
All employees of the schools will still report to work. Sequoyah HS sports activities are suspended through the end of March.
“I want to assure our citizens that our team of health and emergency managements experts, led by Chief of Staff Todd Enlow, is doing everything possible to protect the health and safety of Cherokee Nation citizens and the communities in which they live, but at the same time keeping our operations functional so that we can serve the Cherokee people,” said Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr.
The tribe has suspended operations at Cherokee Nation Entertainment casinos and hotels, has canceled all of its Tribal Council and committee meetings for March, and all of its museums will be closed beginning Tuesday, March 17. Furthermore, Cherokee Nation has postponed community events scheduled through April 9. The emergency declaration will last 60 days unless otherwise extended.
Hoskin also requested that U.S. President Donald Trump declare a major disaster for the impacted areas within the tribe’s jurisdiction, “and that federal aid be directed to the Cherokee Nation to supplement our efforts in the areas affected by COIVD-19.”
“This is a very serious matter for everyone around the globe,” said Hoskin. “This is no time for widespread panic, but it’s also no time to go about our normal daily lives. It’s a time for Cherokees to protect themselves, protect their families, and also protect the most vulnerable among us. That includes our elders and those who already have serious health conditions. We can do our part to slow the spread in our communities across the Cherokee Nation. That’s the reason we’ve already postponed a number of large gatherings and we’ve restricted travel.”
For more information about the Cherokee Nation’s response to the global pandemic, visit cherokee.org or call the tribe’s COVID-19 call center at 833-528-0063.
