Cherokee Nation companies continue support of schools

ROLAND - Employee volunteers from Cherokee Nation Businesses and Cherokee Nation Entertainment are continuing the company's tradition of supporting local students and teachers by donating and delivering much-needed school supplies to classrooms.
CNB leads the annual company-wide initiative to support community schools. Employee volunteers collect, donate and deliver supplies to classrooms in need.
"Our employees live and work in these communities, so supporting public education and ensuring students and teachers have the necessary tools for learning is important to us," said Chuck Garrett, chief executive officer for CNB. "We're proud our employees remain dedicated to positively impacting local students year after year."
This year, employee volunteers delivered more than 12,000 items, including classroom necessities such as writing utensils, paper, scissors, rulers, folders, tissue and cleaning supplies to schools located throughout the tribe's 14 counties.
All CNB properties, nine Cherokee Casinos and Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa participated in the month-long drive, each designating its recipient school. Schools in Peggs, Kansas, Fairland, Ochelata, Moffett, South Coffeyville, Claremore, Catoosa, Collinsville and Hulbert received supplies from the tribe's business and entertainment properties.
"The donation of school supplies just makes everything go quicker. It means we aren't having to go out and buy the supplies ourselves and helps speed up the process of transitioning back into the classroom setting for the kids," said Greg Reynolds, Moffett Schools superintendent. "We've got our hands full with everything in construction and with our curriculum, so this gives us one less thing to worry about. We all greatly appreciate it. I know the faculty does, the kids do, the parents do, and everyone is giving thanks."
The school supply drives were coordinated through CNB's Community Impact Team, which helps promote volunteerism and community engagement for all employees. This year, CNB employees have already dedicated nearly 2,000 volunteer service hours to community outreach projects and numerous charitable efforts.
