Governments and intergovernmental organizations throughout the world have devoted resources to reducing greenhouse gas emissions. As part of that effort, the Cherokee Nation unveiled its first rural electric transit buses and first electric school bus Monday.
The average person in the U.S. has a carbon footprint of 16 tons, according to The Nature Conservancy, whereas the global average is closer to 4 tons. Offering its citizens alternative methods of travel, the Cherokee Nation invested nearly $1.9 million on the three buses. It’s all part of a goal to reduce CN's carbon footprint by 25% by 2027.
Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. said the electric transit buses are believed to be the first in the country meant for rural transportation.
“Imagine that – the first in the country in terms of electric vehicles for rural America is right here in the Cherokee Nation, and why shouldn’t it be?” asked Hoskin. “We’re the leaders on protecting the environment and we’re going to do it with these transit vehicles.”
The goal to reduce carbon emission was first set by former Principal Chief Bill John Baker, who was in office when CN unveiled a new solar canopy car-charging station for electric vehicles at the W.W. Keeler Complex in 2017. Monday marked the next phase of its mission to improve the environment.
“With these projects, you have to start small,” said CN Secretary of Natural Resources Chad Harsha. “We did so about three years ago with our solar canopy. Putting together our strategic team and our strategic plan, we’ve moved to celebrate today what is a very big part of our first steps.”
The rural transit buses will take employees from Tahlequah to the Catoosa area and from Stilwell to West Siloam Springs. The electric school bus will be used by Sequoyah High School to take students to class.
“The Cherokee Nation is also deeply committed to preserving wildlife conservation and traditional plants and seeds important to our culture and way of life and building more efficiency homes for our Cherokee elders, relying and taking other environmental-friendly pursuits to protect this great Earth,” said Deputy Principal Chief Bryan Warner.
The Cherokee Nation is celebrating Earth Day all week long. The Bee Conservancy awarded the tribe a grant for two pollinator houses to be erected outside of CN’s heirloom garden on Tuesday. On Wednesday, an e-waste and battery recycling event will be held behind the tribal complex. A solar panel roof installation for the Mid-County Community Building in Stilwell will be held Thursday. Finally, the tribe is hosting a free, drive-thru tree giveaway on Friday, when it will hand out 500 trees to the first 500 people who show up at the heirloom garden.
“If we do not take steps today to preserve this planet for years to come, for generations to come; if we do not take care of the land and the water and the air; if we don’t make this a place that our children and grandchildren can live and thrive, then what kind of a sovereign nation are we? We need a sovereignty that doesn’t just look at what’s happening today but that looks at what’s happening for years and generations to come,” said Hoskin.
