Cherokee Nation contributes $195K to B&GC programs

Cherokee Nation donated to Boys & Girls Club programs throughout Northeast Oklahoma. Front row, from left: CN Executive Director of Career Services Diane Kelley, Deputy Chief Bryan Warner, Boys & Girls Clubs of Adair County Schools Chief Executive Officer Kristal Diver, Boys & Girls Clubs of Adair County Schools Director of Operation Leslie Cochran, and Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. Second row: Chief of Staff Todd Enlow, Tribal Councilor Shawn Crittenden, CN Executive Director of Education Services Corey Bunch, and Tribal Councilor Canaan Duncan.