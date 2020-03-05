Cherokee Nation contributes record $6M to 108 school districts

TULSA – The Cherokee Nation contributed more than $6 million to 108 school districts during the tribe’s annual Public School Appreciation Day Thursday. This year’s disbursement is the largest since the tribe began its annual contributions in 2002.
Aside from the millions of dollars the Cherokee Nation and other tribes provide to the state of Oklahoma for education funding each year through the tribal-state gaming compact, the Cherokee Nation also allocates 38 percent of its annual car tag revenue directly to education.
“The Cherokee Nation has long been a great partner to schools in Northeast Oklahoma because we know, especially in this endeavor, that we are all in it together,” said Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. “The long-term friendship forged between the Cherokee Nation and public schools is providing an indispensable pathway to opportunity for tens of thousands of young people living in our communities. I believe we will see the results of this friendship for generations to come, and it is such an honor to see a record of more than $6 million being presented to schools this year.”
School superintendents from across northeastern Oklahoma gathered at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa for a luncheon on Thursday and received their schools’ checks from the tribe.
“It’s always an honor to gather with school administrators, teachers, and everyone who plays such an important role in helping guide our young people while they are in the school system,” said Deputy Chief Bryan Warner. “There’s an old saying that education isn’t just the filling of a pail, but more like the lighting of a fire. I think that’s the task these educators have taken on, to help light that fire for students and create within them a passion and a desire to succeed. When the Cherokee Nation contributes this funding each year, we’re helping educators in more than 100 school districts fulfill that mission.”
School districts have total discretion on how to use the funding. In recent years, schools have used the funds to cover teacher salaries, operations, technology improvements or school programs.
Grand View Public School received more than $51,900, and is discussing the development of a policy that would allow annual car tag funding from the Cherokee Nation to be used for Cherokee-specific educational activities, including language, culture and art, according to Superintendent Ed Kennedy.
“The tribe's car tag funds are just one example of our partnership with the Cherokee Nation,” Kennedy said. “The many support programs and outreach services are consistent and help offset programs schools cannot offer. More importantly for Grand View School has been the frequent partnerships on grant applications and grant-funded projects. We appreciate that these funds are provided as a gift with no limits. This is the most important part of the Cherokee Nation's giving campaign because schools have a different wish-list every year.”
Tenkiller Public School received $27,512, and will use tribal car tag funding to begin upgrading its technology, as existing computers in the school’s classrooms are outdated and operating systems are no longer supported, according to Superintendent Dr. Marilyn Dewoody.
“Cherokee Nation's support of local public schools is invaluable and they back up their words of support by actually investing in public schools,” Dewoody said. “They are a dependable partner to public schools and their generosity benefits all of Tenkiller's students. We are grateful for the Cherokee Nation's continued support and their commitment to assist schools with no strings attached. The annual funding provided by the Cherokee Nation's car tag funds is only one of the ways the Nation supports our public schools. The Cherokee Nation has always been the most prominent and dependable partner of Tenkiller Public School.”
School districts receive money based on the number of Cherokee Nation citizens they have enrolled, though funding benefits all students.
Since 2002, the Cherokee Nation has awarded school districts in northeastern Oklahoma $62.3 million in education contributions from car tag revenue.
“The Cherokee Nation Tax Commission is always grateful to play a role in making so many positive impacts for these 108 Oklahoma school districts,” Cherokee Nation Tax Commission Administrator Sharon Swepston said. “This $6 million will make a big difference in our communities, and I want to thank Cherokee Nation citizens for choosing to purchase a tribal car tag to help make these contributions possible each year.”
These Cherokee County schools received funds totaling the following amounts during the 2020 Public School Appreciation Day event:
Briggs Public School, $52,716.87; Cherokee Nation Head Start, $54,256.05; Cherokee Nation Immersion, $51,562.49; Cherokee Nation Sequoyah High School, $142,374.03; Grand View Public School, $51,947.28; Hulbert Public Schools, $54,640.84; Keys Public Schools, $71,187.01; Lowrey Public School, $10,774.25; Norwood Public School, $13,467.81; Peggs Public School, $18,854.94; Shady Grove Public School, $15,199.39; Tahlequah Public Schools, $320,149.16; Tenkiller Public School, $27,512.82; and Woodall Public School, $45,213.37.
The following Adair County schools received funds totaling the following amounts during the 2020 Public School Appreciation Day event: Cave Springs School, $21,740.90; Dahlonegah Public School, $17,315.76; Greasy Public School, $8,465.48; Maryetta Public School, $99,469.42; Peavine Public School, $12,121.03; Rocky Mountain School, $23,280.08; Stilwell Public Schools, $155,841.84; Watts Public Schools, $17,892.95; Westville Public Schools, $95,044.28; and Zion Public School, $42,327.41.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.