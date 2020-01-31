Cherokee Nation contributes $10,000 to Bartlesville Tower Center at Unity Square project

BARTLESVILLE – The Cherokee Nation is contributing $10,000 to the Tower Center at Unity Square project in the city of Bartlesville.
Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. and Tribal Councilor Dora Patzkowski, who represents the tribe’s District 12 citizens in and around Bartlesville, visited with city leaders on Jan. 27 and presented the contribution.
“The Tower Center at Unity Square project in Bartlesville is a great example of forward-thinking progress being made throughout the Cherokee Nation,” Hoskin said. “The citizens of Bartlesville, many of them Cherokee, approved of this green space project, and I believe they will reap the rewards of this space for generations to come.”
The Tower Center at Unity Square project is in downtown Bartlesville between the Bartlesville Community Center and Price Tower, near Sixth Street and Dewey Avenue. The space is being designed for the community and visitors to enjoy art, music and other local events.
“As a tribal councilor, I’m always listening to our Cherokee citizens and how they hope to see the Cherokee Nation continue to partner with our great community friends,” Patzkowski said. “This city of Bartlesville project will be a welcome site to the Bartlesville community, not just for Cherokee citizens, but for everyone. I am proud we can partner in this wonderful effort.”
Completion of the Bartlesville city project is expected later this year.
“We’re very grateful to the Cherokee Nation for their contribution to the Tower Center at Unity Square project,” said Bartlesville Vice Mayor Alan Gentges. “We look forward to working with the tribe and including them in events at the community square in the future.”
Donations made through the Cherokee Nation special projects fund are selected by members of the Council of the Cherokee Nation with the approval of Hoskin.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.