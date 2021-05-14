Cherokee Nation contributes total of $476,000 to 136 northeast Oklahoma rural fire departments

The Cherokee Nation is contributing nearly half a million dollars total to 136 northeast Oklahoma rural fire departments. The tribe’s annual contribution helps support volunteer fire departments, which otherwise rely on fundraisers, membership dues and the help of their community’s residents to maintain their vital operations.
This year due to COVID-19, Cherokee Nation held a virtual ceremony to honor northeast Oklahoma firefighters in lieu of the tribe’s traditional in-person Volunteer Firefighter Appreciation Banquet.
Each of the 136 fire departments is receiving $3,500 to help with equipment, fuel or other items needed to protect live and properties of families throughout the Cherokee Nation reservation area. The funding is set aside in the Cherokee Nation’s annual budget.
“The service provided by these 136 rural fire departments is, in many ways, immeasurable. The brave men and women who serve on these departments often leave their homes and their families in order to help save the lives or properties of people they have never even met,” said Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. “We don’t always see first-hand the wonderful acts of courage and sacrifice they make, but we know firefighters are selfless, and their efforts leave a lasting impression on the Cherokee Nation and the communities in which they live. We owe a debt of gratitude to them, and it is an honor to know the Cherokee Nation is continuing to invest in these departments each and every year.”
Spring Valley Fire Department in Cherokee County and Whitehorn Cove Fire Department in Wagoner County were both recognized as this year’s 2021 Volunteer Fire Departments of the Year.
Spring Valley protects residents in a 77-square-mile area and often provides assistance to five neighboring communities as well. The COVID-19 pandemic provided additional risks to the first responders serving the department. Aside from traditional emergency response activities, the department has consistently worked each week with others in their community to hand out food supplies during the pandemic, even delivering meals directly to homes throughout the district.
“Our volunteers are truly dedicated to the service of the department, and they go above and beyond to serve our community,” said Spring Valley Fire Chief Ronnie Smith. “The Cherokee Nation has also helped us out quite a bit with funding during the year. They also help us with providing items like drinking water during times we need to distribute it to the people in our community.”
The Cherokee Nation also selected five recipients for the 2021 Volunteer Firefighter of the Year awards.
Michael Heinser, Spring Valley Fire Department, was tapped for his dedication, loyalty, productivity, professionalism and extraordinary actions as a volunteer and leader on the department. Heinser responded to an early morning structure fire during below-freezing temperatures and never wavered in his assistance at the scene, despite it being one of the most challenging responses the department has made. Heinser also remained for several hours afterward to help thaw equipment and hoses and return the department’s equipment to operating status after that call.
Leroy Weddle, Shady Grove Central High Volunteer Fire Department, was picked for his willingness to serve his community and other communities in need. Weddle assisted the Webbers Falls fire department after its fire station burned by taking equipment and a fire truck to Webbers Falls to help protect the community. Those who serve with Weddle, and those who have observed his service, note that Weddle is selfless in his service to the fire department.
Also named were Craig Moore, Whitehorn Cove Fire Department; James O. Miller, Spavinaw Fire Department; and Richard A. Naus, Gooseneck Bend Fire Protection District.
