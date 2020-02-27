Cherokee Nation is offering expanded cultural and educational opportunities at museum locations throughout March and April.
On March 7, visitors can learn how to make traditional pucker-toe moccasins during this Saturday workshop at the Cherokee National Prison Museum from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event requires preregistration and costs $45. Register at www.VisitCherokeeNation.com.
Join Cherokee National Treasure Lisa Rutherford on March 14 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Cherokee National History Museum for an artist discussion and demonstration on precontact clothing, deerskin moccasins and feather capes. The event is open to the public and free to attend.
Spend spring break with Cherokee Nation offers free, family-friendly activities at each museum on March 19. Activities are provided from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and vary by location.
Cherokee Days is returning to the Smithsonian’s National Museum of the American Indian in Washington, D.C., April 2-5. The festival showcases the shared history and cultural lifeways of the three Cherokee tribes: Cherokee Nation, Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians and United Keetoowah Band of Cherokee Indians.
Winners of the Cherokee Art Market Youth Competition will be announced during a reception on April 3 from 6-8 p.m. at the Cherokee Heritage Center in conjunction with the 49th Annual Trail of Tears Art Show. Winning artwork selected from the youth competition will remain on display throughout the duration of the Trail of Tears Art Show.
Join Cherokee National Treasure Betty Frogg 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on April 11 at the Cherokee National History Museum for an artist discussion and demonstration on the art of twining.
On April 18, experience an up-close look at Cherokee pottery at the inaugural Cherokee Mini Market at the Cherokee National History Museum. Cherokee National Treasure Jane Osti, along with artists Eva Cantrell, Crystal Hanna and Tama Roberts, will demonstrate their work and have items available for purchase from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Cherokee Nation museum locations include the Cherokee National History Museum, 101 S. Muskogee Avenue; Cherokee National Prison Museum, 124 E. Choctaw St.; Cherokee National Supreme Court Museum, 122 E. Keetoowah St.; John Ross Museum, 22366 S. 530 Road in Park Hill; and Sequoyah’s Cabin Museum, 470288 Highway 101 in Sallisaw.
For information on Cherokee Nation Cultural Tourism, including museum operations, call 877-779-6977 or visit www.VisitCherokeeNation.com.
