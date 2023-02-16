A protest has been filed for the District 3 seat in the 2023 Cherokee General Election.
The candidate certification period ends Feb. 27. However, for five business days after close of filing, Feb. 16, a candidate's eligibility may also be challenged only by an opposing candidate, unless running unopposed. In that case, any tribal member who is registered to vote and eligible to do so for that candidate can challenge him or her. Challenges are then investigated for merit by the Cherokee Nation Election Commission.
A protest of eligibility was sent to the Daily Press by Brandon Girty, who has filed to run for the District 3 seat. Girty filed his protest against Joseph Byrd, also running for District 3, and stated in his letter that Byrd is "currently chairman of the Quapaw Nation of Oklahoma" and resides "outside the boundaries of the Cherokee Nation District 3."
According to the Quapaw Nation's website, Byrd currently serves as chairman of the Quapaw Nation Business Committee. He is the son of former Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Joe Byrd, who most recently served a stint as speaker of the Tribal Council.
Marcus Fears, CNEC administrator, confirmed the protest was filed Feb. 15.
"The commission will have a hearing pursuant to the election code," said Fears.
Regarding this process, the CN election code states: "The hearing shall be conducted in conformance with Rules and Regulations adopted by the Election Commission for said proceedings. Said Rules and Regulations shall provide the candidate reasonable notice of the challenge and the opportunity to respond at a hearing before the Election Commission."
Any appeals to an EC decision concerning eligibility must be filed with the CN Supreme Court in writing no later than five business days after receipt of the EC's decision.
