Cherokee Nation deputy chief to chair Tribal Advisory Committee

Cherokee Nation Deputy Chief Bryan Warner has been elected Chair of the Centers for Disease Control Tribal Advisory Committee, a national advisory committee giving tribes input on health issues to the CDC as well as the Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry.
Deputy Chief Warner, of Sallisaw, has been a representative to the CDC Tribal Advisory Committee for the Oklahoma area since 2017 when he served on the Council of the Cherokee Nation prior to his service as Deputy Chief. He was elected to serve as chair of the CDC Tribal Advisory Committee this month, with his responsibilities as chair beginning immediately.
“I commend Deputy Principal Chief Warner for his readiness to represent the Cherokee Nation and all of Indian County on the important matters of health and safety during the worse health crisis of modern time,” said Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. “The promoting of productive relationships between Indian Country and federal agencies is critical and crucial work, especially when the country as a whole is battling one of the worst public health pandemics in generations. Strong relationships with others will help us remain healthy and safe as tribal nations. I have no doubt that Deputy Chief Warner is not only the right person to help strengthen those government-to-government relationships, but he’s also one of the best people to give invaluable wisdom and advice to the CDC Tribal Advisory Committee.”
The CDC-ATSDR established the Tribal Advisory Committee in 2005 to ensure tribal input and guidance on policies and guidelines that promote the health of Indian Country. TAC also provides a forum where tribal representatives and CDC-ATSDR can exchange information, identify critical public health needs, and discuss joint approaches that will focus on these needs. The committee also addresses issues such as environmental toxins to emergency preparedness, diseases and mental health.
“It’s truly an honor to serve both our Cherokee Nation and Indian Country on this level,” Deputy Chief Warner said. “The work that the CDC has been doing is so crucial during the ongoing pandemic. That’s why I’m proud to be a part of the Tribal Advisory Committee where I can continue to share the concerns that we have here at the Cherokee Nation and work with other tribes to help secure the health and well-being of everyone across Indian County.”
TAC is comprised of 16 voluntary representatives, including one delegate and one authorized representative from each of the federally recognized tribe geographically located in each of the 12 Indian Health Service Areas. They also include one from four federally recognized tribes-at-large. Together, their purpose is to assist the CDC/ATSDR in promoting the health and quality of life by preventing and controlling disease, injury, and disability. For more information, go to the website www.cdc.gov/tribal.
Deputy Chief Warner’s term as Chair runs for one year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.