A Tahlequah physician employed by Cherokee Nation was arrested in Chicot County Arkansas on Tuesday for the first-degree murder of Moria Kinsey, 37.
Dr. Tyler Tait was taken into custody by special agents with the Arkansas State Police. This comes after law enforcement responded to a report of a woman in need of medical assistance.
Chicot County Sheriff’s Office deputies found Kinsey lying outside of a parked vehicle along Highway 65, about two miles north of Lake Village, where Tait was also found. The woman was transported to a nearby hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
According to the Cherokee Nation Communications team, Tait is an employee with Cherokee Nation Health Services. As per policy, he is on administrative leave pending an investigation. Kinsey also appears to have been an employee for CNHS.
Tait and Kinsey had reportedly been traveling together. According to reports, special agents examined the vehicle the pair were traveling in and discovered evidence of a physical altercation inside.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.