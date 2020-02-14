The Council of the Cherokee Nation unanimously authorized the donation of surplus equipment to several entities during the legislative body's February meeting.
Donations included a metal frame building to Zion Public School in Adair County; equipment to Grand Lake Mental Health Center in Jay; office equipment to Native American Fellowship Inc. in Nowata County; a vehicle to Rural Community Initiative Foundation in Sequoyah County; office equipment to Elm Tree Baptist Church in Cherokee County; and a natural gas generator and components to Maryetta Public School in Adair County.
"Cherokee Nation has always been and will continue to be a great partner to our local schools, churches and organizations," said Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. "We know that it can be challenging for nonprofits and schools to sometimes purchase certain equipment when resources are stretched thin and when there are other important priorities. But through donations like these, we can ensure they have one less expense to worry about while giving our tribal surplus equipment a second life."
The tribe routinely provides community organizations, churches, schools, municipalities and other entities with surplus equipment.
"It's always great to be able to partner with schools and organizations to help them where they need it most," said Tribal Councilor Canaan Duncan, of Stilwell.
The next meeting of the Tribal Council is scheduled for Monday, March 16, at 6 p.m. at the W.W. Keeler Tribal Complex in Tahlequah.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.