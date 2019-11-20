TAHLEQUAH[mdash] Anna Pauline Brock Easley, 97, passed away on Nov. 17, 2019, at her home in Go Ye Village in Tahlequah, Oklahoma. Visitation will be at 10 a.m. Nov. 21 at Grace Baptist Church, 1501 N. Grand Ave, Tahlequah. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Nov. 21 at Grace Baptist Ch…