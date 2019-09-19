Cherokee Nation citizens 60 years of age and older are invited to participate in the fifth annual Cherokee Nation Elders Summit, taking place Sept. 24-25 in Tahlequah and Claremore.
On Sept. 24, elders are invited to visit the Cherokee Casino Tahlequah Chota Center, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., and on Sept. 25, the Elders Summit will take place at Will Rogers Downs in Claremore, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
"It is our duty as a tribe to serve our elders in any way they need, whether financial, physical or emotional," said Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. "They are the foundation of our families and should be honored for their wisdom and experience, which guides us. Every year that this summit continues to provide valuable resources and information is another year that we can help them as a community."
Elders play an important role in the Cherokee culture as the foundation of families and the caretakers of traditions and heritage.
Since its inception in 2015, the Cherokee Nation Elders Summit has not only promoted the importance of Cherokee elders, but served as an information hub for elder services. This year, the summit will be focused on the theme: "To Care for Those That Once Cared for Us."
Both days will include a free lunch for attendees, as well as booths with information on elder abuse, resources, and Cherokee Nation programs.
Cherokee elders are encouraged to RSVP as soon as possible to Glenda McClanahan at 918-453-5000 ext. 7052.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.