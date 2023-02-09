The filing period for the 2023 Cherokee General Election ended on Feb. 9, and pending certification from the Cherokee Nation Election Commission, 41 have submitted their intentions to run for office.
The CN General Election will take place on Saturday, June 3, 2023. Open seats for the election include chief, deputy chief, Districts 1, 3, 6, 8, 12, 13, 14, and one at-large council seat.
The following have filed and are pending certification by the CNEC:
• At-large seat: Craig Hood, Julia Coates, Jared Coody, and James Smay.
• District 1: Trae Ratliff, Sasha Blackfox-Qualls, Dale Lee Glory, and Brian Jackson.
• District 3: Brandon Girty, Sara Barnett, Dyllon Fite, Joseph Byrd, Lisa Robinson Hall, and Brian Speake.
• District 6: Daryl Legg, Dustin W. Bush, and Steven L. Russell.
• District 8: Jon Minor, Timothy Fishinghaw, John Teehee, Jerry Don Hardbarger, Codey Poindexter, Troy Littledeer, and Jillian Decker.
• District 12: Dora Patzkowski and Crystal St. John.
• District 13: Edward Phillips, Jeff Rhoton, and Joe Deere.
• District 14: Carrie Ann Vargas, Warren Murray, and Kevin Easley Jr.
• Deputy chief: Meredith Frailey, Bill Pearson, David Comingdeer, Bryan Warner, and David Walkingstick.
• Principal chief: Chuck Hoskin Jr., Cara Cowan Watts, David Cornsilk, and Wes Nofire.
Warner is running on Hoskin's ticket; Walkingstick, a former chief candidate himself, is purportedly running with Cowan Watts. Renowned bullrider Ryan Dirteater, who had announced earlier he'd be seeking the deputy chief's office on the ticket for chief candidate Wes Nofire, later said he would not be submitting his packet. Dirteater said he and his wife, April, had decided now isn't the time to make a foray into politics.
“The commission has 12 business days from the close of filing to certify the candidates,” said Marcus Fears, CNEC administrator. “Once certified we will have them listed on our website – election.cherokee.org/election-information/2023-general-election/ – where it currently just shows the open seats.”
