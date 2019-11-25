First Lady of the Cherokee Nation January Hoskin has assumed a leadership role on the Board of Directors for the Oklahoma Institute for Child Advocacy.
“Serving on the OICA board will be a wonderful opportunity to engage with other leaders from around Oklahoma at the forefront of childhood advancement and advocacy,” Hoskin said. “Our collective future in Oklahoma, for tribal and non-tribal youth, depends on how willing and able we are to adequately care for our youngest citizens.”
Hoskin said service on the OICA board directly supports her platform as first lady of the Cherokee Nation, the largest tribal government in the country with more than 380,000 citizens.
“Nothing is more important to me than ensuring Oklahoma children have safe and secure homes, have access to quality health care and education, and are allowed to pursue their dreams and be successful in school and in life,” she said.
OICA CEO Joe Dorman said the organization would benefit from Hoskin’s experience and perspective.
“January Hoskin has been a champion for all children, and we are excited to be the beneficiaries of her passion and commitment to this cause,” said Dorman. “We also know that tribal issues are unique, and we look forward to Mrs. Hoskin’s input on how OICA can help to better-serve the many tribal children in Oklahoma.”
The OICA Board meets six times per year. Hoskin will immediately begin filling an unexpired term and starts her first official term in January.
OICA’s mission is “creating awareness, taking action, and supporting policy to improve the health, safety, and well-being of Oklahoma’s children.” Since its creation in 1983, OICA has been the statewide, independent, non-partisan voice speaking on behalf of all Oklahoma children and their needs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.