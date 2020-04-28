The Cherokee Nation Foundation announced Tuesday scholarship recipients for the 2020-21 academic school year. The nonprofit organization is awarding nearly $245,000 to 33 high school graduates and 71 current university students.
“Now, more than ever, it is important for students to find comfort and hope in their plans for the future,” said Janice Randall, executive director for CNF. “So many families have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, and the support they receive through scholarships has become crucial to their students success. While we know this is a trying time for everyone, we take great comfort in knowing that these students will rise to the challenge and help contribute to a brighter future for all Cherokees.”
Applications are evaluated based on academic achievement, community and culture involvement, and future plans to serve the Cherokee people.
Scholarship recipients and awards are as follows.
Adair County: Ryleigh Clinton, Sequoyah High School, Sequoyah High School Alumni Association Scholarship; Zachary Cook, Sequoyah High School, James R. Upton Memorial Award; and Luke Essary, Stilwell High School, Harold “Jiggs” Phillips Scholarship.
Cherokee County: Macey Conner, Tahlequah High School, Bill Rabbit Legacy Art Scholarship; Katie Hallum, Sequoyah High School, James R. Upton Memorial Award; Jencee Jarvis, Sequoyah High School, Cherokee Nation District 3 Fund; Madilyn Joice, Sequoyah High School, James R. Upton Memorial Award; Hondo Kirk, Sequoyah High School, Cherokee Scholars; Meghan Lucas, Sequoyah High School, Sequoyah High School Alumni Association Scholarship; Baylee Lynn, Tahlequah High School, Cherokee Scholars; Jacey Smith, Oklahoma State University, Cherokee Nation Businesses Scholarship; Chelbie Turtle, Sequoyah High School, Sequoyah High School Alumni Association Scholarship; Lillie Vann, Tahlequah High School, Anna Belle Mitchell Memorial Scholarship; and Solomon Winn, Sequoyah High School, Cherokee Scholars.
Craig County: Sha’Leah Davis, University of Arkansas – Pine Bluff, Cherokee Nation Businesses Scholarship.
Delaware County: Lila Sherman, Jay High School, Cherokee Scholars; and Brody Winfield, Jay High School, Cherokee Scholars.
Mayes County: Brooklyn Neff, Northeastern State University, Cherokee Nation Businesses Scholarship.
McIntosh County: Brayden Rodden, Abilene Christian University, HP Engineering Scholarship.
Muskogee County: Harrison Crull, Oktaha High School, Cherokee Nation Foundation Award; and Gabriel Reed, Fort Gibson High School, University of Tulsa/ Cherokee Nation Foundation Scholarship.
Rogers County: Kelsey Bart, Rogers State University, Brent & Janees Taylor RSU Business Scholarship; Brooke Jones, Claremore High School, Cherokee Scholars; Dakota Page, Sequoyah Claremore High School, Cherokee Scholars; and Jasper Rader, Oologah High School, Peruzzi Family Scholarship.
Sequoyah County: Alexis Kleman, University of Arkansas – Fort Smith, Indian Women’s Pocahontas Club Scholarship; and Rylan Walters, Vian High School, John Lance Kelley Memorial Scholarship.
Tulsa County: Kate Kouplen, Oklahoma State University, Oklahoma State University/ Cherokee Nation Foundation Scholarship.
Wagoner County: Ashley Jobe, Wagoner High School, Cherokee Scholars.
Washington County: Cole Walker, University of Oklahoma, Senior Master Sergeant Texie C. Taylor USAF Memorial Scholarship.
At-Large District: Landon Fears, Bentonville West High School, Cherokee Nation At-Large Award; McKenna Hall, Homeschool Ingram, TX, Cherokee Nation At-Large Award; Kyleen Hewitt, Fouke High School, Cherokee Nation At-Large Award; Parker Holman, Celina High School, Cherokee Nation At-Large Award; Brennan Lynch, Memorial High School, Cherokee Nation At-Large Award; Destini Mayes, Northeastern State University, Audie Baker Memorial Scholarship; Conner Osburn, Deer Creek High School, Cherokee Nation At-Large Award, Cherokee Scholars; Kylee Osburn, University of Oklahoma, Cherokee Nation Businesses Scholarship; Erin Poe, Royse City High School, Cherokee Nation At-Large Award; Keri Sharp, Broken Arrow High School, Cherokee Nation At-Large Award; Matthew Sherrill, Booker T. Washington High School, Cherokee Nation At-Large Award; Madison Shipman, Morris High School, Susan B. Agnew Leoser Scholarship; and Christian Wright, Highland Park High School, Cherokee Nation At-Large Award.
