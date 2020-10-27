Registration is now open for Cherokee Nation Foundation’s fall ACT Prep Course. The 12-week course will be presented virtually to Native American students in their junior or senior year of high school, with preference given to Cherokee Nation citizens.
The free course is held on Monday evenings, 4-6 p.m., beginning Nov. 9, and the deadline to register is Oct. 30.
“It is impossible to quantify the true impact of COVID-19 on education as a whole, but through the challenges we’ve been able to identify new opportunities to expand our programs and support more students both locally and at large,” said Janice Randall, executive director of Cherokee Nation Foundation. “We miss seeing all of our students face to face, but hope they utilize these virtual courses to continue building their confidence and test-taking capabilities.”
The virtual ACT Prep Course features MasteryPrep curriculum, which provides individualized content strategies for all four subjects and administers practice tests to help students identify their strengths and weaknesses.
The national ACT exam in December will serve as the halfway mark for students interested in testing their progress, and the course will conclude with students taking the national exam in February.
Students interested in the course can apply online at www.cherokeenationfoundation.org.
