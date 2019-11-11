The Cherokee Nation Foundation is accepting scholarship applications for the 2020-21 academic year. The deadline to apply is Jan. 31, 2020.
“Through the generous support of our donors, we continue to provide outstanding scholarship opportunities that cater to the interests and needs of our students,” said Janice Randall, executive director of the Cherokee Nation Foundation. “These opportunities are not exclusive and can be combined with additional support from the tribe and higher education institutions. Our goal is simple: We want to support these students in every way possible so they can achieve success for themselves and their families, and we hope that one day they are in a position to give back and positively impact the lives of their fellow Cherokees.”
Once students create an online profile, they have instant access to a one-stop shop for all CNF scholarships. The system also provides students with notifications about upcoming scholarship opportunities and deadlines.
The foundation offers three differently funded scholarships: private, tribal and institutionally based. All applications are evaluated based on academic performance as well as community and cultural involvement and can be found at www.cherokeenationfoundation.org/scholarships.
For more information, contact Cherokee Nation Foundation at 918-207-0950.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.