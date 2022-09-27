Native students preparing for national entrance exams just got a hand up with expanded college preparation workshops offered by Cherokee Nation Foundation.
Throughout the years, CNF has focused its efforts on helping students prepare for the National ACT exam but recently expanded its offerings to include SAT and GRE prep courses. Now the foundation is reaching more students by offering its first Preliminary SAT workshop Oct. 11.
"We say this all the time, and we'll keep sending out the message: These tests matter. And the more we can do to best prepare our students, the better off they'll be," said Janice Randall, executive director for Cherokee Nation Foundation. "We know what works and what doesn't, and we've partnered with the best in the business in an effort to encourage students, remove barriers and offer the resources they need to succeed. All they have to do is show up and put in the work."
According to The Princeton Review, more than 3.4 million high school students take the nationwide, multiple-choice test every year, but it's more than just practice. "The PSAT is its own ballgame and has a lot of value to offer our students," said Randall. "Strong performers on this test can take home top dollars that will help them achieve their academic goals. The National Merit Scholarship program awards more than $180 million each year, and we'd like to see Native students benefit more from those funds."
The nearly three hour long test evaluates students in reading, writing, and math.
The first PSAT workshop is Tuesday, Oct. 11, from 6-8:30 p.m. and is hosted in partnership with Testing With Success.
Testing With Success provides customized testing preparation, featuring copyrighted strategies and specialized testing handbooks that deliver significant results. They also facilitate CNF's ACT prep workshops.
The next ACT Prep workshop is Saturday, Oct. 8, from 12:30-3:30 p.m.
Both the PSAT and ACT workshops are virtual and offered at no cost to Native students in grades ninth through twelfth, with preference given to Cherokee Nation citizens. To register go to www.cherokeenationfoundation.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.