Precincts will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, June 5, 2021 for the Cherokee Nation General Election.
Pursuant to Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr’s existing Executive Order 2020-02-CTH, voters will be required to wear a mask inside the precinct and precinct officials will be taking all precautions, wearing masks, social distancing and precinct officials will be cleaning voting booths and sanitizing.
Cherokee Nation Election Commission provides voters tips on how to make votes count:
• A valid marking, a filled-in box, is shown on posters at the precinct and inside the voting booths. If a voter makes mistakes marking their ballot, the voter should not try to correct those errors. Instead, the voter should follow the spoiled ballot procedure. The precinct official will issue a new ballot to the voter.
• Voters are urged to take their Voter ID Cards with them to the polls. A Voter ID Card can help precinct officials find your name in the Precinct Signature BoOK, and it may also help if you are not listed in the Precinct Signature BoOK.
• Voters whose names are not found in the Precinct Signature BoOK or a voter who disagrees with the information shown in the Signature BoOK may cast a challenged ballot. This is sealed in a special envelope and processed after the challenged ballots are returned to the CNEC office if the voter's information can be verified by the CNEC.
• Anyone who is eligible, in line at the precinct at 7 p.m. on Saturday, June 5, 2021 will be entitled to vote.
• If a precinct has changed, the information of the location is printed on the Voter ID Card. Anyone who thinks a precinct has changed but did not receive a new Voter ID Card may contact the CNEC, 918-458-5899 or 1-800-353-2895 to verify the current precinct location.
• If voting in a precinct, the person must vote in the precinct for which he or she is registered.
Early In-Person absentee at the Election Commission Office will be on May 29, June 1-3, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. The address of the Election Commission is 17763 S. Muskogee Ave., Tahlequah, Oklahoma.
Election District returns will be available on the CNEC’s web page at https://election.cherOKee.org/ there will be a link in the yellow banner at the top of the page, that will contain results by district and precinct. Results will start to appear after the precincts report to the CNEC office after 7 p.m. after the polls close.
Below is a list of the precincts and their locations. An asterisk is by the new locations:
District 2: Tahlequah 2, Sequoyah High School Cafeteria, 17091 S. Muskogee Ave., Tahlequah, OK 74464; Briggs 2, Tri-Community (W.E.B.) Association, 17914 S. 580 Road, Tahlequah, OK 74464; *Lowrey 2 ,Peggs Community Center, 1105 E. Hickory, Peggs, OK 74452.
District 4: Fort Gibson 4, Community Building, 200 W. Poplar St., Fort Gibson OK 74434; *Muskogee 4, Cares Act building (n ext to Three Rivers Clinic), 1015 S. 41st St. E., Muskogee, OK 74403; Warner 4, Warner Public School (Event Center), 1012 5th Ave., Warner, OK 74469.
District 5: Gore 5, Gore Police and Fire Station, 1201 N. Main, Gore, OK 74435; *Sallisaw 5, HACN, 301 S.J.T. Stites St, Sallisaw, OK 74955; Vian 5, Vian Public School (BJ Traw Gym), 203 W. Hunter, Vian, OK 74962.
District 7: *Stilwell 7, Maryetta School Eagleton Activity Center, 470819 E. 810 Road, Stilwell, OK 74960; Westville 7, Westville School (Cafeteria), 500 W. Chincapin, Westville, OK 74965; Cave Springs 7, Lyons Switch Community Association, 86367 S. 4637 Road, Bunch, OK 74931; Chewey 7, NOAC Chewey Community Building, 64741 S. 4645 Road, Watts, OK 74964.
District 9: *Jay 9, CN PPE/Food Distribution Center, 1305 N. Industrial Park Road, Jay, OK 74346; Kenwood 9, Kenwood School (Cafeteria), 48625 S. 502 Road, Salina, OK 74365; *Salina 9 Lakeview Baptist Church, 306 S. Owen Walters Blvd., Salina, OK 74365; Kansas 9, Kansas School Dome, 700 N. Woods Ave., Kansas, OK 74347.
District 10: *Jay CN PPE/Food Distribution Center, 1305 N. Industrial Park Road, Jay, OK 74346; *Salina 10, Lakeview Baptist Church, 306 S. Owen Walters Blvd., Salina, OK 74365; Afton 10, Afton City Hall, 201 S.W. First St., Afton, OK 74331; Grove 10, First United Methodist Church Grove, 1005 Leisure Road, Grove, OK 74344; Spavinaw 10, Spavinaw City Hall, 119 S. Main, Spavinaw, OK 74366; Pryor 10, Graham Community Building, 6 N. Adair, Pryor, OK 74361.
District 11: *Vinita 11, CN Vinita Food Distribution (next to Health Center), 27469 S. 4410 Road, Vinita, OK 74301; *Welch 11, Civic Auditorium Center, 610 S, Curtis, Welch, OK 74369; South Coffeyville 11, Native American Fellowship Inc., 215 Oklahoma St., South Coffeyville, OK 74072.
District 15: Locust Grove 15, Cherokee Elder Rainbow House, 101 Market Place, Locust Grove, OK 74352; Pryor 15, Graham Community Building, 6 N, Adair, Pryor, OK 74361; *Salina 15, Lakeview Baptist Church, 306 S. Owen Walters Blvd., Salina. OK 74365; Claremore 15, HACN Claremore, 23205 State Highway 66, Claremore, OK 74017.
At-Large: Mail In, Absentee Drop Box or Early In-Person Absentee at the Election Commission Office on May 29, June 1-3, 7 a.m.-7 p.m. The address is 17763 S. Muskogee Ave., Tahlequah.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.