Cherokee Nation Gift Shop moving storefront to Cherokee Springs Plaza

Cherokee Nation announced Sept. 22 its Tahlequah gift shop is temporarily closing as work begins to relocate operations to a new home in Cherokee Springs Plaza - adjacent to the Cherokee National Research Center.
The new location provides additional storefront and warehouse space to accommodate the business' continued growth.
"This is a strategic move for Cherokee Nation Gift Shop, and we're looking forward to the opportunity to enhance our presence both in Tahlequah and online," said Cheryl Trask, senior manager of cultural retail and sales. "The gift shops have experienced so much growth over the years, and we continue to expand and diversify our merchandise. Whether purchasing a gift for family or friends, or looking for something for yourself, we hope everyone will visit us when we reopen later this fall."
The gift shop will be closed to the public beginning Saturday, Sept. 24, with plans of reopening in the new location in mid-October.
Purchases will still be available online at www.CherokeeGiftShop.com.
Cherokee Nation Gift Shop features authentic Native American merchandise, including apparel, art, books, gifts, jewelry, and more.
The tribe operates two full gift shops and various retail operations throughout its cultural and hospitality destinations, as well as an e-commerce site.
