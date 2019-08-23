Cherokee Nation helps couple build business

WESTVILLE - Terry and Pam Lamb, owners of Tajour Specialty Products, found themselves moving into her mother's home after losing theirs in Arkansas in 2010. Pam had become disabled and unable to work. They had spent all their savings trying to stay in their home, and failed.
Terry worked in sales. Pam decided to try to start writing an occasional article for a farm magazine. They wanted more so they started working with SCORE and other resources to build a business plan for a company selling Pam's lemon dill mustard.
"We had over 200 people try our mustard; 96 percent liked them," Terry said.
Eventually, with the advice of their local SCORE office, they developed 11 flavors, and decided they wanted to market three or four flavors of mustard in the Arkansas and Oklahoma area.
Terry and Pam were both from Oklahoma and wanted to return.
Terry qualified to enter Cherokee Nation's Mortgage Assistance Program. They graduated from the program in May 2013. They found a home near Westville, on four acres. The Lambs were able to participate in several programs to help with improvements to their home, using savings matching programs. They started updating their business plan with the help of the Cherokee Nation Small Business Assistance Center.
They formed a limited liability corporation in November 2016, with the plan of marketing three of the flavors of mustard they had developed: lemon dill, rosemary garlic, and cranberry orange. They submitted their business plan to the CNSBAC, and were approved in March 2017.
The Tajour Specialty Products LLC business plan had them using a co-packer to produce their products. When Terry called, ready to start working on production, the owners told him they had decided to take a large contract to produce a tomato-based product and would not be able to produce anything else. The Lambs found another co-packer in Enid, Oklahoma. After several attempts at production, the co-packer decided the recipes were too difficult.
Terry and Pam tried working with the University of Arkansas' Commercial Program. Unfortunately, the distance and time constraints proved difficult. Gary Rutherford, of the Oklahoma State Health Department, suggested they look for a local commercial kitchen where they could manufacture their products. A year after getting their original loan, with no other alternative, Terry and Pam looked into converting their shop into a commercial kitchen.
"Gary Rutherford was very patient and helpful giving us guidance in designing our plans for converting our shop into a commercial kitchen," Terry said.
The Lambs approached the CNSBA for another small loan, which was approved the loan in June 2018. Their commercial kitchen was completed and approved by the Oklahoma State Department of Health as a manufacturing facility in December 2018. Terry and Pam wanted to sell their products across state lines, so they also filed with the Food and Drug Administration.
Tajour Specialty Products began selling to the friends and family through their website.
"We approached Jepson's Food and Gifts in Siloam Spring, asking them to carry our products. They tasted the samples we brought them, bought some for their own use, and let us set up a display in their gift shop a few days later," Terry said. "Not long after that, the Cherokee Nation Gift Shop in Tahlequah wanted me to bring them a case of each of our flavors for their shop."
The Lambs started selling their mustard at the Siloam Springs Farmers' Market. Terry and Pam wanted anyone to be able to use their products so they paid very close attention the nutrition profile.
"We don't add any salt, sugar or fat. We have spoken to a number of people at the farmers market who are surprised they can eat our mustard because their doctor has them on a special diet for a health condition. We designed our products for anyone to use," Terry said.
Tajour Specialty Products will have a booth at the Cherokee National Holiday Quilt Show.
"I get to combine two of my favorite things: seeing people try our mustard and quilts," Pam said.
The couple have run into a number of people who are interested in producing their own products but, don't know where to start, and the Lambs want to share their business experiences. To assist others interested in making their own products, the Lambs have decided to open their commercial kitchen for rent. They recommend people who are interested in producing their own products work with OSU's Robert M. Kerr Food and Agricultural Products Center.
"The FAPC helped us with our business plan, process authority and nutrition information," Terry said. "They offer classes on developing and running food businesses. They have helped a lot of entrepreneurs get started."
The Lambs chose to incorporate a Hand Up Program into their business plan. They donate 2 percent of every sale to an account helping people in their community fight food insecurity.
"We have been food-insecure before. Everyone needs a hand up sometimes. Without the help of Cherokee Nation and the others who graciously gave us their time, knowledge and support, who knows where we would be," Terry said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.