KENWOOD — Cherokee Nation leaders met members of the Kenwood community Monday, July 24, to hold a topping-out ceremony for the $10 million, state-of-the-art Cherokee Nation Woody Hair Community Center being constructed in Kenwood.
The topping-out ceremony marks the tribe’s official placement of the last steel beam onto the structure, a major milestone in the project. The event took place at Kenwood at 1 p.m. at the Woody Hair Community Center construction site, which is 11 miles east of Salina on Kenwood Road.
The future 33,000-s quare-foot facility will provide a space for Kenwood community members to hold community events, an elder nutrition program, wellness programs, a new Head Start facility, school sporting events and more. The facility’s projected completion date is March 2024. The Cherokee Nation Woody Hair Community Center is named in honor of the late Woody Hair, who was a fluent Cherokee speaker from the Kenwood community.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.