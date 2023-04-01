TULSA — The Cherokee Nation honored 10 Cherokee Warrior veterans during a special ceremony Wednesday, March 29 at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Tulsa before their Thursday morning departure from Tulsa to Washington, D.C.
The 10 Cherokee veterans range in age from 54 to 79 and served in the Air Force, Army, Navy, or Marine Corps.
The Cherokee Nation funds the Warrior Flight for Cherokee veterans to see the national war memorials erected in their honor at the nation’s capital.
Following Wednesday night’s banquet, the veterans left from Tulsa International Airport Thursday, March 30 and arrived in Washington, D.C. just a few hours later.
Their three-day trip included visits to Arlington National Cemetery and the National Museum of the American Indian.
